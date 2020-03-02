Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
File photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Monday the first case of coronavirus in the country, according to Arab News.

The report said that the patient had travelled to Bahrain from Iran and later entered Saudi Arabia. He didn’t disclose to the authorities that he traveled to Iran from Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia’s health ministry said that it had sent an infection control team to check the citizen. The results confirmed that he had coronavirus.

In the Gulf region, some 129 cases have been confirmed across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. Many of the people had traveled to Iran.

The virus has killed 66 people in Iran.

