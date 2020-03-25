Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace

Photo: AFP

A royal aide at the Buckingham Palace tested positive for the novel coronavirus while the Queen was still at her palace in London.

The 93-year-old monarch and Prince Philip have been shifted to the Windsor Castle indefinitely. According to reports, she is healthy and all her engagements have been cancelled.

Following this, every member at the royal palace who came in contact with the aide has been sent into self-isolation. The person, who has not been named, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Buckingham Palace has said that it was taking all necessary steps in light of the advisory in place for prevention against the virus.

It is being expected that after the Queen and Prince Philip’s shift out form London, Prince Charles will take in charge of matters.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Buckingham Palace coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Buckingham Palace, Queen, London, Windsor Castle, coronavirus, COVID-19, Prince Philip, Prince Charles
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Queen's aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.