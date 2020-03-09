Monday, March 9, 2020  | 13 Rajab, 1441
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Qatar has temporarily banned entry from Pakistan and 13 other countries to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Entry has been temporarily suspended for people from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, reported the Gulf Times on Monday.

The country’s Government Communications Office made the announcement on Sunday after Qatar Airways suspended flights to and from Italy.

In a statement, the GCO said that the step comes in line with Qatar’s efforts to take all necessary preventive measures against the coronavirus.

“The decision affects all individuals intending to enter from these countries, including visas upon arrival, those with residence or work permits, and temporary visitors.”

Qatar also urged its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel. As of Saturday, Qatar’s health ministry had confirmed 12 cases of COVID-19. Most patients had a history of travel to Iran.

