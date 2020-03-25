Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: AP

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office revealed on Wednesday.

Prince Charles, 71, had been “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health”. His office confirmed that he has been working from home since the last few days.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the office added.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested but her results came out negative, Clarence House confirmed.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla are self-isolating at their house Burnham on the Balmoral State in Scotland.

