Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Pet dog infected with coronavirus, Hong Kong authorities confirm

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pet dog infected with coronavirus, Hong Kong authorities confirm

Photo: AFP

The pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with the disease, in a likely case of human-to-animal transmission, authorities said on Wednesday. 

The canine, which belongs to a 60-year-old woman patient, had repeatedly tested “weak positive” for the new coronavirus since Friday, when it was quarantined at an animal centre. 

The city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said repeated tests suggest the dog — a pomeranian — has “a low-level of infection”.

The AFCD said experts from universities and the World Organisation for Animal Health have unanimously agreed that “it is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission”.

The pomeranian has not shown any novel coronavirus symptoms, it said.

New measures put in place by Hong Kong’s government last Friday mean all pets infected with the coronavirus must be quarantined for 14 days. Two dogs are already in isolation. 

The other dog in quarantine belongs to a second coronavirus patient that tested negative for the virus once and will be tested again before its release.

Authorities said they will continue to closely monitor the pomeranian and return it to its owner when it tests negative for the disease.

“Apart from maintaining good hygiene practices, pet owners need not be overly concerned and under no circumstances should they abandon their pets,” an AFCD spokesman said.

The financial hub has confirmed 104 cases of the new coronavirus in humans, with two deaths earlier this month. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus dog hong kong
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
US, Taliban sign 'momentous' deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
US, Taliban sign ‘momentous’ deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.