Pakistan donating 500,000 anti-coronavirus tablets to Italy: Italian ministry

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has announced that it will donate 500,000 tablets of chloroquine, a medicine useful for the treatment of coronavirus patients, to Italy, the Italian foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on its website.

The statement said “the medications were made available by the local Armed Forces, as confirmed to our Ambassador by the Army Chief of Staff, General Bajwa.”

Italy’s Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio appreciated Pakistan’s contribution of medicines at a time when the country is itself experiencing a severe spike in the number of infections.

Coronavirus has claimed over 8,100 lives in Italy and infected some 80,000 people in the country.

In Pakistan, at least nine people have died due to the virus and over 12,00 are under treatment at the hospital across the country.

