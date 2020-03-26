No new local coronavirus transmissions in China in two days

Amid the chaos ensued across the world due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, here’s something that may prove to be a beacon of hope: China has reported no new local transmission of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

Hubei, the province that was called as the epicentre of the virus, opened its borders for people on Wednesday. Public transport resumed and residents of the province came out on the roads wearing masks.

The lockdown in the provincial capital of Wuhan is expected to be lifted by April 8. COVID-19 had first surfaced there in December and had dramatically grown after which a lockdown was imposed.

On the other hand, the number of imported cases in Beijing increased. According to Reuters, China’s National Health Commission said that 67 news cases were reported on Wednesday, all of which were imported.

All of the new patients were travelers who came to China from overseas.

A total number of 81,285 cases have been reported across the country as of Thursday. China is rebooting its economy and has shifted its focus towards decreasing imported cases.