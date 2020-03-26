Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

No new local coronavirus transmissions in China in two days

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
No new local coronavirus transmissions in China in two days

Photo: AFP

Amid the chaos ensued across the world due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, here’s something that may prove to be a beacon of hope: China has reported no new local transmission of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

Hubei, the province that was called as the epicentre of the virus, opened its borders for people on Wednesday. Public transport resumed and residents of the province came out on the roads wearing masks.

The lockdown in the provincial capital of Wuhan is expected to be lifted by April 8. COVID-19 had first surfaced there in December and had dramatically grown after which a lockdown was imposed.

On the other hand, the number of imported cases in Beijing increased. According to Reuters, China’s National Health Commission said that 67 news cases were reported on Wednesday, all of which were imported.

All of the new patients were travelers who came to China from overseas.

A total number of 81,285 cases have been reported across the country as of Thursday. China is rebooting its economy and has shifted its focus towards decreasing imported cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
china, hubei, wuhan, world, coronavirus, COVID-19, imported cases, Beijing, lockdown, economy
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
Ambulances carrying elderly coronavirus patients stoned in Spain
Ambulances carrying elderly coronavirus patients stoned in Spain
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Queen's aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus
Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.