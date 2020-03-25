New York reports 25,000 coronavirus cases, becomes hardest-hit US state

New York has reported a total of 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 210 deaths, becoming the hardest-hit US state.

Following this, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the Unites States has the potential of becoming the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked for medical supplies, warning that COVID-19 is spreading in his state faster than “a bullet train”.

“The apex is higher than we thought and the apex is sooner than we thought,” Cuomo told BBC. The new number of cases are doubling every three days and is showing no sign of slowing down, he added.

The city had been locked down with millions ordered to stay at home. Schools and businesses were also closed down.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said that he will soon call for lifting the lockdown from parts of the country. He is keen to avoid extended economic damage and said he will be “opening up our country to business because our country was meant to be open”.

The announcement could be made next week when the 15-day period of strict social distancing ends, he said.

America has reported a total of 41,000 declared cases of the virus and 550 deaths so far.