Nepal shuts down Mount Everest for climbers amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Mar 13, 2020
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nepal has shut down its Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, for climbers this climbing season from March to May amid fears of coronavirus pandemic.

The country has also halted its visa-on-arrival scheme which was used by most climbers coming to Nepal. Authorities have announced that all of the Himalayan peaks will remain closed for climbers until the situation comes under control.

More than 30,000 Australian mountaineers travel to Nepal each year during the spring season beginning in March and peaking in April and May.

According to a report by ABC News, the country makes more than $5 million a year just from the permit fee it charges from climbers and the shutdown will result in huge losses.

The country has reported one case of coronavirus. It was a student from China on his way back to Nepal. The country has tested 450 people so far.

