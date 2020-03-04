Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police

File photo: AFP

Police in Lithuania intervened in a domestic dispute on Wednesday after a man locked his wife in the bathroom over fears that she may be carrying the coronavirus.

“We got the report that a husband and two adult sons refused to let the woman out of the bathroom after she told them that she could have contracted the coronavirus,” national police spokesman Ramunas Matonis told AFP.

The woman reportedly told her husband she may have caught the disease new coronavirus when she spoke with a person who had arrived from abroad.

“Police officers arrived, there was no violence, no complaint, therefore an ambulance was called,” the police spokesman said.

Local media reported that the woman tested negative for the presence of the new coronavirus, which has so far infected one person in Lithuania, an EU Baltic state of 2.8 million people.

The 39-year-old male victim had recently returned from Verona in an area of northern Italy that has recorded Europe’s highest number of deaths from the disease.

The virus death toll in Italy passed 100 on Wednesday.

Altogether the virus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide, most of them in China.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus italy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bathroom, Italy, Coronavirus, Pakistan, China
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrim visits over coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrim visits over coronavirus fears
US, Taliban sign 'momentous' deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
US, Taliban sign ‘momentous’ deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police hours after Trump call
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.