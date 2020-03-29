Italy’s deaths from coronavirus exceed 10,000 despite lockdown

The number of fatalities from coronavirus in Italy surged past 10,000 on Saturday.

Despite a 16-day lockdown, Italy reported 889 new deaths. The nation has been worst hit by the virus across the globe. On Friday, it reported 969 deaths in a day — the highest single toll since the COVID-19 virus emerged late last year.

Following this, the nation is expected to extend its lockdown which was supposed to last till April 3.

“The country is at a standstill and we must maintain the least amount of activity possible to ensure the survival of all,” said civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians late Saturday to be ready to spend more time cooped up at home.

“If one is being reasonable, one cannot envision a quick return to normal life,” he added.