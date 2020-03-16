ISIS urges militants to avoid Europe over coronavirus concerns

Militant outfit ISIS has told its terrorists to avoid travelling to Europe, according to its newsletter.

The Sunday Times reported that the al-Naba newsletter cautioned that the “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it”.

It described the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the plague and a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills”.

The newsletter also advised militants to practice hygiene, such as covering their mouths while yawning and sneezing and to avoid infected persons “as you flee from the lion”.

Over 165,000 cases have been reported across the globe with more than 6,000 deaths.