A man under home quarantine in India’s Tamil Nadu ran out of his house nude and bit an 80-year-old woman on Friday.

The police said the young man was in self-isolation after returning to his village from Sri Lanka, according to a Deccan Herald report.

He fatally bit his elderly neighbour, who has hospitalised with neck injuries. She was hospitalised and died on Saturday.

Neighbours overpowered the man and handed him over to the police.