Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Indian-held Kashmir reports first coronavirus death

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Indian-Administered Jammu and Kashmir reported its first coronavirus death on Thursday.

The victim was a 65-year-old man. According to India Today, he had a medical history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

According to the website, the victim had recently returned to Kashmir after taking part in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation. He had visited New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

His death was reported at the Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar.

The valley has reported eight known cases of the coronavirus so far. Three cases have been reported in Jammu.

“As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief,” Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

The valley is still under lockdown and has been ever since August 5, when India repealed Article 371 and revoked its independence.

