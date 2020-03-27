Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Indian family names newborn girl after coronavirus

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
A girl born in India’s Gorakhpur on Sunday has been named Corona because the virus has “unified the world on the issue”.

The child was born in Sohgaura village and named by her uncle Nitesh Tripathi. She was born the day India imposed its Janata Curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Tripathi said that he had taken permission from the newborn’s mother, Ragini Tripathi, before naming the baby, according to the Khaleej Times.

“The virus is no doubt dangerous and has killed so many people in the world, but it has also inculcated many good habits in us and brought the world closer. This baby will be the symbol of people’s unity to fight evil,” he said.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
