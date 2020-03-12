India suspends all tourist visas to contain coronavirus spread

India has suspended all tourist visas until April 15 in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. The number of cases in the country has reached 60.

Its government has said all travelers arriving from or having visited seven virus-hit countries will be quarantined for 14 days. This includes Indian nationals. These countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

Exemptions to this new rule are diplomatic visas, visas for international organistations and visas for employment and projects.

Indians have been “strongly advised” against non-essential foreign travel. The government has also suspended visa-free travel to Overseas Citizenship of India card holders.