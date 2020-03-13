Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
India reports its first coronavirus death, restrictions imposed countrywide

Photo: AFP

A 74-year-old man from India’s Karnataka died on Thursday marking the country’s first coronavirus fatality. The man had recently returned from Saudi Arabia and was being tested for the virus.

Following this, Indian authorities have ordered schools, theatres and cinemas to remain closed in New Delhi for the rest of the month to contain the pandemic.

India has reported 70 cases of coronavirus so far. Six cases have been reported in the capital. The southern state of Kerala, however, has been worst hit with 17 cases.  

On Thursday, the Indian government also suspended all tourist visas until April 15 in an attempt to keep the virus at bay.

Its government has said all travelers arriving from or having visited seven virus-hit countries will be quarantined for 14 days. This includes Indian nationals. These countries are China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

The global virus has killed more than 4,600 people so far.

