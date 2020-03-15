Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Global coronavirus death toll passes 6,000: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP FILE

A spike in deaths from the coronavirus in Spain has pushed the global toll past 6,000, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.

While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent’s worst-hit country Italy.

Many countries have been struggling to contain the pandemic through lockdowns, closure of borders and suspension of flight operations among other measures.

In Pakistan, twenty new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Sunday, taking the country’s tally to 53.

Of them, 13 cases were reported in Sukkur, five in Karachi, and one each in Lahore and Islamabad.

