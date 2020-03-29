Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

German state minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
German state minister commits suicide after ‘virus crisis worries’

Thomas Schaefer, Hesse state's finance chief for 10 years, had been working "day and night" to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE

Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus, state premier Volker Bouffier said Sunday.

Schaefer, 54, was found dead near a railway track on Saturday. The Wiesbaden prosecution’s office said they believe he died by suicide.

“We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all we are immensely sad,” Bouffier said in a recorded statement.

Hesse is home to Germany’s financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.

A visibly shaken Bouffier recalled that Schaefer, who was Hesse’s finance chief for 10 years, had been working “day and night” to help companies and workers deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried,” said Bouffier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It’s precisely during this difficult time that we would have needed someone like him,” he added.

Popular and well-respected, Schaefer had long been touted as a possible successor to Bouffier.

Like Bouffier, Schaefer belonged to Merkel’s centre-right CDU party.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus germany
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, Germany, German minister, suicide
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan donating 500,000 chloroquine tablets to Italy: Italian ministry
Pakistan donating 500,000 chloroquine tablets to Italy: Italian ministry
Indian family names newborn girl after coronavirus
Indian family names newborn girl after coronavirus
Ambulances carrying elderly coronavirus patients stoned in Spain
Ambulances carrying elderly coronavirus patients stoned in Spain
Queen's aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace
Indian man flees home quarantine nude, bites elderly woman
Indian man flees home quarantine nude, bites elderly woman
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.