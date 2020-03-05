Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

China’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
China’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 3,000

Photo: AFP

China on Thursday reported 31 more deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic, taking the country’s overall toll past 3,000, with the number of new infections slightly increasing.

At least 3,012 people have now died nationwide in the outbreak that first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, in December.

Most of the deaths — 2,305 — and cases have been recorded in Wuhan, which has been under an unprecedented lockdown along with the rest of Hubei since late January.

But the quarantine and other travel restrictions across the country appear to be paying off, with official figures showing a generally steady drop in new cases in recent weeks.

The National Health Commission also reported 139 new cases on Thursday, slightly up from 119 the previous day, raising the overall number of confirmed infections to 80,409.

Only five of the new cases were outside Hubei.

But China is now worried about importing cases from abroad as the virus has since spread to some 80 countries and territories, infecting more than 10,000 and killing more than 200 abroad.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrim visits over coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrim visits over coronavirus fears
US, Taliban sign 'momentous' deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
US, Taliban sign ‘momentous’ deal to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
Man locks wife in bathroom over coronavirus fears: police
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia confirms its first case of coronavirus
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
Taliban say will resume operations against Afghan forces
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.