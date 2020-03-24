Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

China decides to lift lockdown from virus epicentre Wuhan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
China decides to lift lockdown from virus epicentre Wuhan

Photo: AFP

Amid all the chaos and tension the novel coronavirus has ensued across the globe, here’s a little dose of good news. China has announced to lift the mass quarantine imposed on virus epicentre Wuhan last December.

The decision will come into affect from April 8 after which people will be able to leave the city and the Hubei province, the government announced on Tuesday.

The development came after Hubei reported zero new infections on March 19. This was a great drop as China had reported 80,000 cases and 3,200 fatalities from the virus.

According to a notification issued, businesses are expected to resume gradually. A decision regarding the reopening of schools and other educational institutions will soon be taken as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Wuhan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, epicentre, China, Wuhan, Hubei, mass quarantine, lockdown, schools, offices, government
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
Fact check: Israel hasn't developed a coronavirus cure
Fact check: Israel hasn’t developed a coronavirus cure
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.