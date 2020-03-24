Britain orders three-week shutdown amid coronavirus threat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a three-week lockdown of all non-essential shops and has banned all gathering of more than two people.

Johnson advised people to stay at home in a press conference on Monday.

The decision was taken as crowds of people were seen enjoying weekend spring sunshine in parks and countryside across the country, despite orders from the government to practise social distancing and self-isolation.

The UK has reported 335 deaths from the pandemic.

The development came after the world health officials revealed that the pandemic was “accelerating” across the globe.

The number of coronavirus deaths surged past 16,100 on Monday, with over 361,500 infections in over 174 countries and territories, according to AFP.