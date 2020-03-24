Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Britain orders three-week shutdown amid coronavirus threat

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Britain orders three-week shutdown amid coronavirus threat

Photo: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a three-week lockdown of all non-essential shops and has banned all gathering of more than two people.

Johnson advised people to stay at home in a press conference on Monday.

The decision was taken as crowds of people were seen enjoying weekend spring sunshine in parks and countryside across the country, despite orders from the government to practise social distancing and self-isolation.

The UK has reported 335 deaths from the pandemic.

The development came after the world health officials revealed that the pandemic was “accelerating” across the globe.

The number of coronavirus deaths surged past 16,100 on Monday, with over 361,500 infections in over 174 countries and territories, according to AFP.

FaceBook WhatsApp
britain coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Britain, Boris Johnson, UK, lockdown, three-week, coronavirus, gathering, shops, services
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
El Salvador announces 30-day countrywide quarantine
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Italy overtakes China as nation with most coronavirus deaths
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Massive Bangladesh coronavirus prayer gathering sparks outcry
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
Malaysia army to enforce virus curbs, as cases top 1,000
Fact check: Israel hasn't developed a coronavirus cure
Fact check: Israel hasn’t developed a coronavirus cure
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.