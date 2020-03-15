Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closes doors as precaution against coronavirus

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem shut their doors on Sunday as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, said Islamic authorities, according to Reuters.

“The Islamic Waqf department decided to shut down the enclosed prayer places inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque until further notice as a protective measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Al Aqsa Mosque Director Omar Kiswani said.

All prayers will be held in the open areas of the mosque, he added. The site is regarded by Muslims as Islam’s third holiest site.

Nations across the world are taking precautionary measures against the global pandemic. More than 150,000 people worldwide have been affected by it and 6,000 deaths have been reported.