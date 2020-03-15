Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closes doors as precaution against coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem closes doors as precaution against coronavirus

Photo: AFP

The Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of Rock in Jerusalem shut their doors on Sunday as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, said Islamic authorities, according to Reuters.

“The Islamic Waqf department decided to shut down the enclosed prayer places inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque until further notice as a protective measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Al Aqsa Mosque Director Omar Kiswani said.

All prayers will be held in the open areas of the mosque, he added. The site is regarded by Muslims as Islam’s third holiest site.

Nations across the world are taking precautionary measures against the global pandemic. More than 150,000 people worldwide have been affected by it and 6,000 deaths have been reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Al-Aqsa Mosque coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa mosque, coronavirus, deaths, infected, Muslims, Islam, Dome of Rock
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
Qatar bans entry from Pakistan, 13 other countries over coronavirus
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
Bosnian police arrest Pakistani, Afghan men for allegedly raping teens
WHO declares Europe the 'epicentre' of coronavirus pandemic
WHO declares Europe the ‘epicentre’ of coronavirus pandemic
Canada PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus
UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus
UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.