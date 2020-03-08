8% of Iran’s parliament has the coronavirus

Twenty-three members of Iran’s parliament have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdul Reza Misri.

That’s 8% of the 290-member assembly.

Misri announced this on Tuesday, citing an open letter to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei from Parliament Speaker Ali Larijiani.

According to CNN, the letter urged MPs to limit contact with the public to avoid the spread of the disease. He also called for a continuance of the suspension of open sessions of parliament.

Iran has reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths outside of China and several officials, including the head of its emergency medical services, have been infected.

India Today quoted Iran’s deputy health minister as saying that 2,336 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. The government has urged people to follow precautionary measures and not panic.