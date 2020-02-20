Women’s rights will be protected in ‘Islamic system’: Sirajuddin Haqqani

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the deputy leader of Afghan Taliban, says he is confident that the people of Afghanistan will find a way to build an “Islamic system” in their country where all Afghans will have equal rights and the rights of women “granted by Islam” will be protected.

In his op-ed published in the New York Times on Thursday, the Afghan Taliban’s deputy leader tried to address the concerns of the people in and outside Afghanistan on what kind of government the country will have after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“We are committed to working with other parties in a consultative manner of genuine respect to agree on a new, inclusive political system in which the voice of every Afghan is reflected and no Afghan feels excluded,” Haqqani wrote.

Foreign media outlets have been reporting for the last few days that the Afghan Taliban and US officials have reached an agreement to reduce violence in the war-torn country. Haqqani’s op-ed in NYT is itself an indication that the agreement between the insurgent group and the US is to be signed in a few days.

A number of foreign leaders, especially in the US, have expressed reservations over Afghan Taliban’s ties to global terror outfits, such as al-Qaeda.

Haqqani, however, rejected these concerns. According to him, it’s not in the interest of the people of Afghanistan to let such groups “hijack” the country and turn it into a war zone.

The deputy leader of Afghan Taliban assured that the Taliban will work with other Afghans to bring stability and safety to the country.

The Taliban haven’t officially or publicly held any kind of talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani. They do not accept it as a legitimate government.

Haqqani, however, suggested that Taliban could sit together with other Afghans after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“If we can reach an agreement with a foreign enemy, we must be able to resolve intra-Afghan disagreements through talks,” he added.