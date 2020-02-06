US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders releases Urdu campaign posters

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders just released a campaign poster in Urdu.

The poster reads “In Bernie’s free medicare for all programme glasses, hearing aids and dental care are all included!”

The campaign has also released posters in Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Bengali, Korean, Mandarin, Japanese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Turkish, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Sanders had earlier raised the issue of human rights abuses in Kashmir. He had urged India to end the curfew in Indian-held Kashmir and called India’s actions unacceptable.