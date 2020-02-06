Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders releases Urdu campaign posters

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders releases Urdu campaign posters

Photo: AFP

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders just released a campaign poster in Urdu.

Sanders, an independent candidate, is campaigning on the promise of free healthcare.


Photo: Bernie Sanders/Facebook

The poster reads “In Bernie’s free medicare for all programme glasses, hearing aids and dental care are all included!”

The campaign has also released posters in Farsi, Arabic, Hindi, Bengali, Korean, Mandarin, Japanese, Filipino, Vietnamese, Turkish, French, Portuguese and Spanish.

Sanders had earlier raised the issue of human rights abuses in Kashmir. He had urged India to end the curfew in Indian-held Kashmir and called India’s actions unacceptable.

