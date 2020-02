Six Pakistani labourers were killed in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam.

They were travelling in a car near the Jubail Royal Commission when the driver lost control and drove it off a bridge.

All six people in the car were killed.

Three of the victims were from Sialkot, including two brothers Shan and Suleman. The other three were from Vehari, Gujranwala and Peshawar respectively.

The bodies were all sent to the Royal Commission Hospital.