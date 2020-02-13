Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi-led forces to face trial over Yemen violations

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saudi-led forces to face trial over Yemen violations

Arab coalition soldier patrolling the Saudi border in Yemen. (AFP/File photo)

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Huthi rebels will put on trial military personnel suspected of being behind deadly air strikes on civilians in Yemen, where the UN has deplored horrific rights violations.

Wednesday’s announcement by coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki is the first of its kind since the coalition, which includes the United Arab Emirates, first intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to shore up the government after the Iran-aligned Huthis seized the capital Sanaa.

“The judicial authorities have begun the procedures of the trial, and the judgements will be announced once they acquire the peremptory status,” Maliki, quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency, told journalists in London.

He said the trials would be based on the results of investigations by the Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT), which the coalition established but says operates independently.

The cases being investigated include a 2018 air strike on a school bus in the northern region of Dahyan that killed at least 40 children, Saudi-based Arab News said.

They also include a raid on a wedding party the same year in the Huthi-controlled Bani Qais area of Hajja province, which left 20 dead, and the 2016 deadly bombing of a hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), in which 19 people were killed,

The coalition is committed to holding responsible “violators… of international humanitarian law — if any — in accordance with the laws and regulations of each country in the coalition”, Maliki added.

The number of suspects and their nationalities were not immediately known.

The coalition is comprised of several Sunni Arab countries but its pillars are Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who have since 2015 been using warplanes to strike targets in Yemen.

Since then, fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, displaced millions and sparked what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saudi Arabia yemen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Pakistan, Huthi, Rebels, Raheel Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gunman kills at least 20 in Thailand mass shooting
Gunman kills at least 20 in Thailand mass shooting
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report
CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report
Man charged with raping five-year-old at US embassy in Delhi
Man charged with raping five-year-old at US embassy in Delhi
Chinese doctor punished for first raising coronavirus alarm dies
Chinese doctor punished for first raising coronavirus alarm dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.