Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missiles targeting cities: coalition

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missiles targeting cities: coalition

File Photo: Courtesy Al Masirah

Yemeni rebel missiles targeting cities in Saudi Arabia have been intercepted, the region’s Riyadh-led military coalition said, in the latest cross-border attack by insurgents.

The missiles were fired by the Iran-aligned Huthi militant group, the coalition said in a statement released Thursday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“They were launched in a systematic, deliberate manner to target cities and civilians, which is a flagrant defiance of international humanitarian law,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said, according to SPA.

“The capital (Sanaa) has become a Huthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the kingdom,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Huthis, a charge Tehran denies.

The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi fled into Saudi exile as the rebels closed in on his last remaining territory in and around Aden.

Since then, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, many of them civilians, relief agencies say.

The fighting has triggered what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in need of aid.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saudi Arabia yemen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Coronavirus toll revised downward after deaths double-counted
Coronavirus toll revised downward after deaths double-counted
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
First coronavirus death outside Asia as China toll crosses 1,500
First coronavirus death outside Asia as China toll crosses 1,500
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.