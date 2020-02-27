Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrim visits over coronavirus fears

Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned Umrah pilgrims from visiting the country over the coronavirus outbreak in many of the countries, according to the Arab News.

Foreign Muslims come to the Kingdom to perform Umrah in Makkah and visit Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madinah.

Tourists belonging to countries where the virus is spreading have also been banned from visiting the Kingdom.

Saudi health authorities said the ban is one of many precautionary measures they are taking. They are also closely monitoring the situation.

Saudi nationals have been instructed to keep their identity cards with them while traveling to other cities.

The country has yet to report a coronavirus case. However, Saudi nationals in other countries have been infected.

In a statement, the WHO has confirmed that the virus is spreading faster outside China than in it.