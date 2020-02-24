Iran agency reports 50 coronavirus deaths

The Iran Labour News Agency has reported that the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Qom city reached 50 on Monday.

The last reported death toll on state TV was 12 among 47 cases. The new report from the semi-official agency says 50 people have died since February 13.

An official from Qom, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, said more than 250 are under quarantine in the city. An emergency was declared across the country and most schools remained closed for the second day.

Iran has confirmed cases so far in five cities, including the capital, Tehran. A local mayor in Tehran is among those infected and in quarantine.