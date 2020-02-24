Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Iran agency reports 50 coronavirus deaths

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Iran agency reports 50 coronavirus deaths

Photo: AFP

The Iran Labour News Agency has reported that the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Qom city reached 50 on Monday.

The last reported death toll on state TV was 12 among 47 cases. The new report from the semi-official agency says 50 people have died since February 13.

An official from Qom, Ahmad Amiriabadi Farahani, said more than 250 are under quarantine in the city. An emergency was declared across the country and most schools remained closed for the second day.

Iran has confirmed cases so far in five cities, including the capital, Tehran. A local mayor in Tehran is among those infected and in quarantine.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Malaysian prime minister
Mahathir Mohamad resigns as Malaysian prime minister
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
‘Daesh’s digital space strategy makes it more threatening than Al-Qaeda’
‘Daesh’s digital space strategy makes it more threatening than Al-Qaeda’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.