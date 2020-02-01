Indian woman stuffs chili powder inside genitals of husband’s ex-girlfriend

Three women stuffed chili powder into the private parts of another woman, a sales executive, in India’s Gujarat on Thursday.

According to the 22-year-old complainant, one of the three women was the wife of her ex-boyfriend. She also said that she was brutally assaulted.

She was in a relationship with Girish Goswami, the husband of one of the accused women, four years ago. The two remained in a relationship for two years before the complainant decided to call it off.

According to the 22-year-old, Goswami called her two months ago and the two were on talking terms again. She alleged that his wife had come to know about their patch up and had started threatening her, according to a news report by the Times of India.

The police have registered an FIR. It stated that on Thursday (January 30) at 9:45am, the women intercepted the victim when she was on her way to Pragatinagar.

The three women then forced her to sit between them on a motorcycle and took her to one of their houses, where the crime was committed. According to the victim, she was also filmed during the crime.

The accused had also threatened to throw acid at her face, she added. The police have arrested all the three accused on charges of kidnapping, assault and criminal intimidation.