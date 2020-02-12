Indian Muslim mother, teacher sent to jail over school play

A Muslim mother and teacher have landed in jail after a school play involving nine to 12-year-olds became the subject of international attention, according to the BBC.

“I’m not sure how I ended up here,” says 26-year-old Nazbunnisa, a single mother from Bidar, Karnataka, and who works as a domestic help.

She was arrested on January 30, along with Farida Begum, a teacher at her daughter’s school. The charge against them: sedition, which the women, deny.

Both women were on the verge of tears when they spoke to the BBC and said they were trying to be strong but their lives had turned upside down. The women are accused of spreading “false information” and of “spreading fear among [the] Muslim community” and of using children to insult India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

It started with a play at the Shaheen School in Bidar, where Nazbunnisa’s daughter studies and Farida Begum, 52, teaches. The play was about a controversial new citizenship law, which has polarised India since it was passed in December by the BJP.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), offers amnesty to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It sparked fear among India’s 200 million-plus Muslims as it came in the wake of the government’s plans to introduce a National Register of Citizens (or NRC) based on those who can prove their ancestors were Indian citizens.

The problem started when one of the parents streamed the school play live on Facebook, the recording quickly went viral. Local resident Neelesh Rakshal was among those who watched it.

He says he became furious over a scene where a man approaches an elderly woman and tells her that Narendra Modi wants Muslims to produce documents proving their Indian citizenship and that of their ancestors, and if they fail to do so, they will be asked to leave the country.

The woman responds that she has been in India for generations and would have to dig up the graves of her ancestors to look for documents. She then says a “boy who was selling tea” (a reference to Modi who has said he used to sell tea as a teenager) is now demanding that she show him her documents.

Rakshal says he immediately registered a police complaint against the school. The school’s CEO Thouseef Madikeri told the BBC that he did not know for what reason sedition charges had been invoked against the school. “It is beyond the imagination of any reasonable person. We will fight it in court,” he said.

Police also questioned students, videos and screen grabs of CCTV footage showing them speaking to students were shared widely on social media, prompting criticism. It was this questioning of the students that led to the arrests of both women, according to Madikeri.

Nazbunnisa is perplexed as to why she was arrested. She says her daughter was rehearsing for the play at home but she did not know what it was about or what the CAA or NRC controversy was about. “I did not even go to see her play,” she added.