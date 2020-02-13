Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report

File photo: AFP

Pakistan and India are among more than 120 countries in the world that bought encryption devices and software from the Central Intelligence Agency-owned company to keep the communications of spies, soldiers and diplomats secret.

According to a report published by the Washington Post, Swiss firm “Crypto AG” was secretly owned by the CIA and West German intelligence agencies.

The CIA and the National Security Agency spied on allies and adversaries alike through the Swiss firm, according to the report.

They rigged the devices that the countries used to break the encrypted messages.

In the early 1990s, the CIA bought the Germans’ stake after the BND (German spy agency) left the operations. The CIA sold off the company’s assets in 2018, according to the Washington Post.

The report said that Crypto AG’s equipment is still being used by more than a dozen countries in the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cia Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
CIA, Pakistan, India, ISI, Germany
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gunman kills at least 20 in Thailand mass shooting
Gunman kills at least 20 in Thailand mass shooting
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Man charged with raping five-year-old at US embassy in Delhi
Man charged with raping five-year-old at US embassy in Delhi
CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report
CIA spied on Pakistan, other countries through secretly-owned firm: report
Chinese doctor punished for first raising coronavirus alarm dies
Chinese doctor punished for first raising coronavirus alarm dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.