Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

China reports another 97 coronavirus deaths, nearly 650 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
China reports another 97 coronavirus deaths, nearly 650 new cases

Photo: AFP

China’s death toll from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 2,442 on Sunday after the government said 97 more people had died, all but one of them in the epicentre of Hubei province.

The National Health Commission also confirmed another 648 new cases in China.

The vast majority of both deaths and new infections were in the hard-hit Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.

China’s total infections reached 76,936, the commission said in its daily update.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 countries and is causing mounting alarm due to new pockets of outbreak in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

China’s numbers of daily new infections are well down from the outbreak’s early height.

But China has sowed confusion about the data by repeatedly changing its counting methods.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
UK MP arrives in Islamabad after India denies entry
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Mid-air plane collision kills four in Australia
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
Huge manhunt after at least eight killed in Germany shootings
Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president: final results
Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president: final results
Coronavirus kills two in Iran: health ministry
Coronavirus kills two in Iran: health ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.