China confirms outbreak of bird flu in Hunan province

At least 4,500 chickens died in China after an outbreak of bird flu in the country’s Hunan province, according to its ministry of agriculture and rural affairs.

The ministry confirmed on Saturday an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu at a chicken farm in Hunan province.

Chinese officials have sealed the affected area, according to media reports.

The virus claimed its first lives in Hong Kong in 1997, leaving six people dead.

It resurfaced in 2003 in Southeast Asia, killing 282 people from 468 infections in 15 countries, according to the WHO.

But the virus was particularly dangerous for farmed fowl and almost all human cases were among people who had direct contact with infected birds.

Infections between people were extremely limited, even though there were fears the virus would evolve into an easily transmissible form, so bird flu was not considered a human epidemic.