British Airways has set the fastest subsonic transatlantic flight record after a little help from Storm Ciara.

The New York to London journey was completed in four hours and 56 minutes, 80 minutes faster than the estimated travel time.

The plane, a Boeing 747-436, reached speeds of 1,327 km/h as it rode a jet stream accelerated by Storm Ciara, the BBC reported.

The previous record was held by Norwegian, which completed the journey in five hours and 13 minutes, according to Flightradar24.