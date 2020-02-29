At least 42 killed, mosques damaged in Delhi CAB protests

At least 42 people have been killed across the Indian capital of New Delhi in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, according to The Guardian.

Three mosques have also been damaged.

The riots have affected livelihoods of thousands of people as several businesses and shops have been torched since last week.

Here are some of the highlights of the riots:

According to India Today, 210 people have been injured in the riots.

The Delhi High Court criticised the city police and directed officials to investigate BJP leaders involved in inciting violence.

Around 600 people have been detained.

Numerous protesters are from different universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University.

Local mosques have appealed for maintaining peace and harmony in the riot-hit areas.

Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas, Jaffrabad and Bhajanpura are the worst affected areas of Delhi. Other areas in city’s north-east region are the hub of the protests.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has expressed concern on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, reported The Economic Times.

The law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2015.

It singles out Muslims, who make up nearly 15% of the India’s population.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata party has denied having any prejudice against India’s 180 million Muslims. The BJP stood by its move, saying law is required to “help persecuted minorities”.