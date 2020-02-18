Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president: final results

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
File photo: AFP

Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released Tuesday by the country’s election commission.

“The election commission… declares Mr Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 percent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan,” election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul.

The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani’s main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

