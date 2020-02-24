Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Afghanistan confirms its first coronavirus case

Posted: Feb 24, 2020
Photo: AFP

Afghanistan reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

The country’s health minister has announced an emergency in the province of Herat following the diagnosis, according to TOLO News.

According to AFP, four more people have died of coronavirus in Iran, bringing to 12 the country’s overall death toll from the outbreak.

Pakistan closed its border with Iran on Sunday over fears of the spread of the virus. On Monday it suspended flights to China again.

Turkey and Armenia have also closed their borders with Iran. On Sunday, Afghanistan also temporarily halted travel to and from Iran.

Three suspected cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Afghanistan, officials had said, according to TRT News. The three suspects all recently returned from the Iranian city of Qom to Herat in Afghanistan, an official of the country’s coronavirus control committee told Anadolu Agency.





