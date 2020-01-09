US officials believe Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner: reports

US officials believe that Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all of the 176 people on board, US media reported Thursday.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN quoted unnamed officials saying they are increasingly confident that Iranian air defense systems accidentally downed the aircraft, based on satellite, radar and electronic data.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 went down just minutes after takeoff from Tehran airport, with no radio message from the pilot to indicate distress, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said.

Ukraine has already sent 45 crash investigators to Tehran to take part in the inquiry being led by the Iranian authorities.

They arrived in the Iranian capital on Thursday and aim to help analyze the black box recordings of the Boeing plane, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Iran has said it will not hand the black boxes over to the US aircraft manufacturer.