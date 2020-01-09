Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

US officials believe Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner: reports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
US officials believe Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner: reports

In this photo taken on January 08, 2020, people and rescue teams are pictured amid bodies and debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. (AFP photo)

US officials believe that Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all of the 176 people on board, US media reported Thursday.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN quoted unnamed officials saying they are increasingly confident that Iranian air defense systems accidentally downed the aircraft, based on satellite, radar and electronic data.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 went down just minutes after takeoff from Tehran airport, with no radio message from the pilot to indicate distress, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said.

Ukraine has already sent 45 crash investigators to Tehran to take part in the inquiry being led by the Iranian authorities.

They arrived in the Iranian capital on Thursday and aim to help analyze the black box recordings of the Boeing plane, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Iran has said it will not hand the black boxes over to the US aircraft manufacturer.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran ukraine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Airliner, Plane Crash
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
80 killed in Iran attack on US bases: Iranian media
80 killed in Iran attack on US bases: Iranian media
Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike
Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike
Iran appoints Ghaani as new leader of Quds Force: report
Iran appoints Ghaani as new leader of Quds Force: report
No survivors in Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Tehran
No survivors in Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Tehran
The world reacts to death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani
The world reacts to death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.