US Congress to vote today on curtailing Trump’s war powers

The US Congress will vote today (Thursday) on limiting President Donald Trump’s war-making powers.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this on Wednesday after a classified briefing that left many lawmakers, including some top Republican leaders, skeptical of Trump’s decision to order the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general. His death has resulted in US-Iran tensions boiling over and Iran targeting US military targets in Iraq.

Lawmakers are unconvinced that Soleimani posed an imminent threat to US forces. They slammed the vague justifications for last week’s deadly drone strike. “There was no raw evidence presented that this was an imminent threat,” said Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chair Pramila Jayapal told the media. Other lawmakers said there was nothing they were told that created a lawful basis for the attack.

The resolution would halt US military actions against Iran without congressional approval. It does not, however, directly criticize Trump or his top officials.

So far, at least two prominent Senate Republicans have said they plan to support a similar measure in the Senate. Mike Lee and Rand Paul criticized the briefing, with Lee calling it the worst he had ever seen.

Tensions between the US and Iran are high right now. After Soleimani’s assassination, Iran vowed revenge and targeted US military bases in Iraq. Iran says 80 people were killed but the US denied any of them were Americans.

Iraq has also vowed revenge and says its response will be equal to Iran’s. A top Iraqi commander was also killed in the strike.

