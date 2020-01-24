Friday, January 24, 2020  | 28 Jamadilawal, 1441
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum

Posted: Jan 24, 2020
Posted: Jan 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/sharmeenobaidchinoy

Academy award winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy recently shared a photograph on her Instagram account with Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

On Friday morning, the Saving Face director posted that artists had a moral responsibility – “the best conversation at @worldeconomicforum thank you @time! I hope #chhappak changes the way we see women in pain – @deepikapadukone you are a hero! #davos2020.”

Chhappak, is Padukone’s latest film which is based the true story of a young woman who tries to rebuild her life after a man throws acid on her after she turned down his marriage proposal. Since she joined the cast, Padukone has trying to create awareness on acid attacks and women’s rights across India.

Back in 2012, Obaid-Chinoy won an Oscar for her documentary Saving Face, which focuses on acid attack survivors in Pakistan. The film, which is co-directed by Daniel Junge, also won an Emmy award the same year. The director also won an Academy award for her documentary A girl in the river: the price of forgiveness in 2016.

MOST READ
 

MOST READ
