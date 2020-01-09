Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step back as senior royals

For almost 70 years, the Queen has held them together, but now Prince Harry is pulling away.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle said in a surprise statement on Wednesday that they intended to step back as senior members of Britain’s royal family—but a response from Buckingham Palace suggested the announcement had caught other members of the family off guard.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, announced on Instagram that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The two apparently did not consult with either the Queen or the Prince of Wales before publishing the statement, according to the BBC. The two have planned to divide their time between Britain and North America.

The statement continued, “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Buckingham Palace issued a brief two-line statement Wednesday evening, suggesting the couple’s announcement had caught the royal family off guard, if not totally blindsided it.

Buckingham Palace have sent their own statement out, adding that discussions with the couple are at “an early stage.” pic.twitter.com/aCXyEMQuW8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 8, 2020

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Needless to say, the news of the couple stepping back has sent the internet into a spin, with fans and critics alike reacting to the jolting news.

