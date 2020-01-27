Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: officials

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: officials

Photo: AFP

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were on board, or if it was a passenger or military jet.

“At around 1:10 pm (0840 GMT) a plane crashed in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. The plane is on fire and the villagers are trying to put it out. We still don’t know if it is a military or commercial plane,” Aref Noori, Ghazni’s governor’s spokesman, told AFP. 

A police spokesman in the province also confirmed the crash but was also unable to identify the craft.

Large swathes of rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants, making access difficult for officials.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were investigating the crash claims but were unable to comment further.

Social media was rife with suggestions that the plane was from state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines — however the company said the rumours were “not true”.

“All the flights of Ariana Afghan Airlines have been completed normally,” a statement on the carrier’s verified Facebook page read. 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan also denied reports that the plane was a commercial flight. 

“According to our information from the Control Tower and Traffic Regulatory Authority, no commercial airline crash has been recorded. And Ariana Afghan Airlines have reassured us that all their planes are accounted for,” said the organisation.

Crashes involving military flights, particularly helicopters, are common in Afghanistan where inclement weather and creaky aircraft are often pressed to their limits in the war-torn country — and where insurgents have been known to target helicopters. 

The last civilian flight to crash was in May 2010, when an ageing Pamir Airways plane went down in bad weather during a scheduled flight to Kabul from the northern province of Kunduz.

It was carrying six crew and 38 passengers when it crashed into a mountainside 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Kabul.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan plane
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
Naseeruddin Shah on India’s CAA law and Modi
French president loses cool with Israeli security, kicks them out
French president loses cool with Israeli security, kicks them out
European Union lawmakers draft resolution against India's anti-Muslim CAA
European Union lawmakers draft resolution against India’s anti-Muslim CAA
100-year-old mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala
100-year-old mosque hosts Hindu wedding in Kerala
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy meets Deepika Padukone at World Economic Forum
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.