Muslim women travel hours to distribute food among bushfire victims

As bushfires raged in Australia, these women members of the Australian Islamic Centre set out to help their fellow countrymen.

The group from a Melbourne suburb filled five trucks full of donated supplies and raised $1,500 in only 48 hours, the CNN reported.

They traveled, along with other volunteers, more than four hours to distribute the supplies among people affected by bushfires, according to Rashid Elhouli, who oversees online public relations for the AIC.

But they didn’t stop there and travelled further. Upon reaching the Johnsonville area, these women cooked breakfast for 150 firefighters.

“[I] extend the thanks from the fire affected areas,” Rodney Baylis, a Johnsvonville firefighter, is heard telling them in a video posted on Facebook.

“I just been on the phone to the captain down there and he nearly broke into tears when I told him what we are bringing in for them today.”

Firefighters in Australia have been working tirelessly for the past several months to battle the raging bushfires.

More than 2,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged this fire season in New South Wales, the CNN reported, quoting the state’s Rural Fire Service.

Elhouli said they started making plans to help people out after speaking to the Melbourne Fire Brigade.

They used social media to spread the word out that the AIC was collecting supplies such as female hygiene products, water bottles, milk, baby wipes, and fresh fruit.

After the Friday prayers, the center hosted a fundraiser, selling plates of food to raise money. The event was originally scheduled for their youth program.

“The money was meant to go towards girls youth activities,” Elhouli said. “But they decided to donate it all to the bushfire appeal.”

Early Saturday, the caravan of five trucks filled with donations set out on its journey.

After feeding the firefighters, the Melbourne Fire Brigade escorted the volunteers to different areas to distribute those items.

