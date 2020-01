The longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, Sultan Qaboos of Oman, has died aged 79 after being sick for years.

He ruled Oman for 50 years, from 1970 till his death in 2020.

Qaboos is said to have transformed the former Arabian Peninsula backwater into a modern state. He has left behind no heir.

According to Al Jazeera, Oman has named Sultan Qaboos bin Said’s cousin Haitham bin Tariq al-Said as his successor.

