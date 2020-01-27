Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Israel allows its nationals to visit Saudi Arabia: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
An Israeli flag waves in front of the minaret of a mosque in the Arab quarter of Jerusalem's Old City. (File photo: AFP)

Israel allowed on Sunday its citizens to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend business meetings and to search for investment opportunities, the Times of Israel reported.

However, the report said that Israeli nationals will require invitation letters from Saudi organisations to travel to the kingdom. The order was signed by Israel’s Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Muslim citizens of Israel will also be allowed to visit the kingdom to perform Hajj or Umrah. Previously, Israeli Muslims used to travel for Hajj on temporary Jordanian documents.

In the past, Israeli nationals were barred from visiting many Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, which doesn’t allow Israeli nationals to visit the kingdom, has not yet commented on the Israeli government’s order.

