Iranian plane slides onto highway after pilot ‘misses’ runway

An Iranian airplane slid onto a highway on Monday after the pilot ‘missed’ the runway.

BBC reported that none of the 135 passengers aboard were hurt in the incident. It occurred in Mahshahr.

The Caspian Airlines flight departed from Tehran and reportedly did not have its wheels fully down for the landing.

خروج مسافران از هواپیمای کاسپین که امروز در #ماهشهر از باند خارج شد pic.twitter.com/r525WjehMG — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 27, 2020

Footage on social media showed passengers climbing out of the aircraft.

State TV said the pilot “landed the aircraft too late and this caused him to miss the runway”, according to BBC. However,a reporter on board said the back wheel broken off and the plane skidded onto the highway.