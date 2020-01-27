Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Iranian plane slides onto highway after pilot ‘misses’ runway

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

An Iranian airplane slid onto a highway on Monday after the pilot ‘missed’ the runway.

BBC reported that none of the 135 passengers aboard were hurt in the incident. It occurred in Mahshahr.

The Caspian Airlines flight departed from Tehran and reportedly did not have its wheels fully down for the landing.

Footage on social media showed passengers climbing out of the aircraft.

State TV said the pilot “landed the aircraft too late and this caused him to miss the runway”, according to BBC. However,a reporter on board said the back wheel broken off and the plane skidded onto the highway.

