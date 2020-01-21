Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Iranian lawmaker offers $3m ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: report

Posted: Jan 21, 2020
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh. Photo: ISNA

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $3-million reward to “anyone who kills” US President Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of a top general, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of the Majlis, made the offer on behalf of the people of Kerman, the hometown and final resting place of storied commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

“We will give $3 million to anyone who kills Trump,” Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj county near the southeastern city of Kerman, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

He did not say who would pay the bounty offer, which comes a month ahead of a parliamentary election.

Soleimani, one of the most popular public figures in Iran, was killed on January 3 in a US drone strike outside the Baghdad airport.

Washington’s ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, Robert Wood, told journalists in Geneva that the offer was “just ridiculous”.

“But it gives you a sense of the terrorist underpinnings of that regime, and that regime needs to change its behaviour,” he said.

